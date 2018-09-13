United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,069 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in United Microelectronics by 61.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 53,347 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Microelectronics by 17.2% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 34,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the second quarter worth about $1,058,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in United Microelectronics by 315.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 649,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 493,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in United Microelectronics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,747,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,307,000 after purchasing an additional 757,796 shares in the last quarter. 5.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

NYSE:UMC opened at $2.45 on Thursday. United Microelectronics Corp has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.51.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $38.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of United Microelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $2.60 in a research report on Sunday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of United Microelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.60.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.