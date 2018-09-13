UNITE Group’s (UTG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UTG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 884.50 ($11.52).

UNITE Group stock opened at GBX 917 ($11.94) on Monday. UNITE Group has a 12-month low of GBX 618 ($8.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 833 ($10.85).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%.

About UNITE Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in more than 140 properties across 24 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

