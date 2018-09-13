Unisys Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (UIS)

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unisys in a report released on Tuesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst F. Atkins now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Unisys’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 1.95%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Unisys to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of UIS stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.47. Unisys has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $19.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unisys by 308.2% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,703 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Unisys by 84.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,533,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,781,000 after purchasing an additional 702,521 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Unisys by 74.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 953,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 407,165 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Unisys in the first quarter worth $4,064,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unisys in the second quarter worth $3,813,000.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products.

