Unique Fabricating (UFAB) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Taglich Brothers

Unique Fabricating (NASDAQ:UFAB)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by Taglich Brothers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unique Fabricating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFAB opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. Unique Fabricating has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Unique Fabricating (NASDAQ:UFAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.27 million.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

