Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,313 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,577 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $32,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.4% in the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.7% in the first quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 60,182 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Union Pacific to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.35.

NYSE:UNP opened at $156.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $107.89 and a 12-month high of $157.69. The stock has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.27%.

In other news, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total value of $1,282,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,189,542.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

