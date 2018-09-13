Union Bankshares (UBSH) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

UBSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSH opened at $40.61 on Thursday. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $148.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.36 million. research analysts expect that Union Bankshares will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.65 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $49,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G William Beale sold 1,000 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $41,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,838 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,439,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

