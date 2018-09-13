Under Armour Inc Class A (UAA) Stake Lowered by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its holdings in Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,616 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Under Armour Inc Class A were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A by 813.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Under Armour Inc Class A in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Under Armour Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Under Armour Inc Class A by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. 36.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of Under Armour Inc Class A stock opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of -0.38. Under Armour Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Under Armour Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc Class A will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Inc Class A Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

