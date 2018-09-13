UnbreakableCoin Price Down 6.4% This Week (UNB)

UnbreakableCoin (CURRENCY:UNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. UnbreakableCoin has a total market cap of $450,898.00 and $12,338.00 worth of UnbreakableCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnbreakableCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00003049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, UnbreakableCoin has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,496.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.02 or 0.07033722 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011436 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00023083 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.01375781 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00063222 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001416 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000500 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000989 BTC.

About UnbreakableCoin

UNB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2014. UnbreakableCoin’s total supply is 2,278,150 coins. UnbreakableCoin’s official website is www.unbreakablecoin.com . UnbreakableCoin’s official Twitter account is @Unbreakablcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UnbreakableCoin

UnbreakableCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnbreakableCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnbreakableCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnbreakableCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

