UBS Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (CBK) a €10.20 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €8.60 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. equinet set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.45 ($12.15).

Commerzbank stock opened at €8.54 ($9.93) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €7.82 ($9.09) and a 52-week high of €13.82 ($16.07).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

