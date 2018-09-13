U.S. Bancorp (USB) Holdings Boosted by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 49.9% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 35,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 179,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $3,046,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,086,764.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $53.55 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.58.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.