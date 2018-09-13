Tyler Technologies (TYL) Hits New 1-Year High at $252.47

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $252.47 and last traded at $250.32, with a volume of 4704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $248.49.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.58.

The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.01, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 20,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $4,943,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,122 shares in the company, valued at $48,965,852.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian K. Miller sold 7,300 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.52, for a total transaction of $1,719,296.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,843,358.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,015,511. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 469,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,241,000 after buying an additional 17,026 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 112,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

