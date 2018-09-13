Trustees of Princeton University Purchases Shares of 23,558 Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH)

Trustees of Princeton University purchased a new stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. Noah comprises approximately 1.3% of Trustees of Princeton University’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Noah by 52.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the first quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Noah by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Noah by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,943,000 after buying an additional 33,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Noah by 2.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 114,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOAH shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Nomura upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of Noah stock opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $69.56.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

