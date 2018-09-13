TrovaGene (TROV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Xenomics is a molecular diagnostic company that focuses on the development of DNA-based tests using Transrenal DNA. Xenomics’ patented technology uses safe and simple urine collection and can be applied to a broad range of applications, including prenatal testing, tumor detection and monitoring, tissue transplantation, infectious disease detection, genetic testing for forensic identity determination, drug development, and research to counter bioterrorism. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TROV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrovaGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on shares of TrovaGene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of TrovaGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TrovaGene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

TrovaGene stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. TrovaGene has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.14.

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). TrovaGene had a negative net margin of 2,970.66% and a negative return on equity of 188.93%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. equities analysts anticipate that TrovaGene will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other TrovaGene news, Director Rodney S. Markin acquired 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $54,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrovaGene stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 75,131 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.15% of TrovaGene worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrovaGene

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

