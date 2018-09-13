Tronox Ltd (TROX) is Stelliam Investment Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Stelliam Investment Management LP lessened its position in Tronox Ltd (OTCMKTS:TROX) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,706,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91,800 shares during the period. Tronox makes up about 2.5% of Stelliam Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stelliam Investment Management LP owned 2.20% of Tronox worth $53,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 4,500 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffry N. Quinn bought 12,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $203,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,669.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of TROX opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Tronox Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $28.40.

Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

TROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Tronox to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tronox from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Limited is engaged in production and marketing of titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment (TiO2). The Company’s TiO2 products are critical components of everyday applications, such as coatings, plastics, paper and other applications. The Company’s mineral sands business consists primarily of two product streams: titanium feedstock and zircon.

