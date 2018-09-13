Tristar Coin Market Cap Achieves $350.00 (TSTR)

Tristar Coin (CURRENCY:TSTR) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, Tristar Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One Tristar Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Tristar Coin has a market capitalization of $350.00 and $0.00 worth of Tristar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000783 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000100 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Tristar Coin Coin Profile

TSTR is a coin. Tristar Coin’s total supply is 255,027,857 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,857 coins. Tristar Coin’s official Twitter account is @tristarcoin . The official website for Tristar Coin is www.tristarcoin.com

Buying and Selling Tristar Coin

Tristar Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tristar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tristar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tristar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

