Tri-Continental Co. (TY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on September 27th

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2385 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Tri-Continental has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE TY opened at $27.88 on Thursday. Tri-Continental has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $28.32.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

