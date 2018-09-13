Trex (TREX) Trading 1.1% Higher

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.14 and last traded at $89.22. 9,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 361,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Sidoti cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 2.39.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $206.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.80 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 46.45%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,862 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $221,604.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 2,990 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $249,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,175 shares of company stock worth $2,057,493 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Trex by 103.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 976,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,131,000 after acquiring an additional 495,715 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Trex by 100.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 34,138 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth approximately $6,920,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Trex by 81.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after acquiring an additional 101,857 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

