TransAlta Co. (TA) Receives C$8.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

In other TransAlta news, insider Douglas French acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.51 per share, with a total value of C$48,510.00.

TSE:TA traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.39. 95,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,257. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$6.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.18.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$538.76 million. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 6.46%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

