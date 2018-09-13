Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in GTT Communications Inc (GTT)

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,943 shares during the quarter. GTT Communications makes up 20.3% of Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management L.P. owned 0.96% of GTT Communications worth $23,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in GTT Communications by 28.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in GTT Communications by 1.2% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 133,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in GTT Communications by 148.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GTT Communications in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GTT Communications by 13.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp bought 234,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.01 per share, with a total value of $9,365,020.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $88,550.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 416,266 shares in the company, valued at $16,671,453.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,563,359 shares of company stock worth $60,423,150 and sold 30,417 shares worth $1,430,491. Corporate insiders own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTT. ValuEngine cut GTT Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. KeyCorp set a $57.00 price target on GTT Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

NYSE GTT opened at $43.30 on Thursday. GTT Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $62.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 180.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that GTT Communications Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.