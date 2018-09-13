Traders Sell Shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A (KKR) on Strength (KKR)

Traders sold shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $31.03 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $73.41 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $42.38 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, KKR & Co Inc Class A had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. KKR & Co Inc Class A traded up $0.18 for the day and closed at $26.53

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on KKR & Co Inc Class A from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co Inc Class A from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on KKR & Co Inc Class A from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on KKR & Co Inc Class A from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.63.

KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc Class A had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc Class A will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. KKR & Co Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 14,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $225,122.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 130,656 shares of company stock worth $1,914,185 and have sold 15,225,220 shares worth $533,613,038.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in KKR & Co Inc Class A by 11.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,049,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 110,577 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc Class A in the second quarter valued at about $946,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co Inc Class A by 12.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co Inc Class A by 21.8% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,437,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,630 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in KKR & Co Inc Class A by 24.1% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 249,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

