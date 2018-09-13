Traders Sell Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) on Strength (BMY)

Investors sold shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $51.67 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $90.47 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $38.80 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Bristol-Myers Squibb had the 22nd highest net out-flow for the day. Bristol-Myers Squibb traded up $0.46 for the day and closed at $60.79
BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.
The firm has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 46,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 321,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 167,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.
Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.