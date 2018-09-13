Traders Sell Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) on Strength (BMY)

Investors sold shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $51.67 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $90.47 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $38.80 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Bristol-Myers Squibb had the 22nd highest net out-flow for the day. Bristol-Myers Squibb traded up $0.46 for the day and closed at $60.79

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 46,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 321,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 167,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

