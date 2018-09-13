Traders Sell iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) on Strength (EEM)

Investors sold shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $247.20 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $304.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $57.69 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded up $0.09 for the day and closed at $41.23

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,052,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,223,000 after purchasing an additional 651,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,855,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,630 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,108,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,336,000 after purchasing an additional 293,122 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 135.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,036,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,080,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,921 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

