Traders Sell Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) on Strength (FB)

Traders sold shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $669.94 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $795.54 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $125.60 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock traded up $1.76 for the day and closed at $165.94

Several research firms have commented on FB. Raymond James downgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.96.

The company has a market cap of $482.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $149,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,615 shares in the company, valued at $18,231,385. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $52,010,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,300,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,797,235 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. SP Asset Management bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the second quarter worth $141,967,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the second quarter worth $7,037,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 28,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 89.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

