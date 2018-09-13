Traders Buy Shares of W W Grainger (GWW) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $43.35 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $31.09 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $12.26 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, W W Grainger had the 29th highest net in-flow for the day. W W Grainger traded down ($0.02) for the day and closed at $354.04

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $314.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.53.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.59. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 1,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.19, for a total value of $518,783.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.20, for a total transaction of $5,519,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,207 shares in the company, valued at $21,431,817.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,972 shares of company stock worth $13,741,862. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

