Traders Buy Shares of Tiffany & Co. (TIF) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $45.55 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $27.44 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $18.11 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Tiffany & Co. had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. Tiffany & Co. traded down ($0.95) for the day and closed at $123.37

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TIF shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

In other news, insider Gretchen Koback-Pursel sold 881 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.66, for a total value of $117,754.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $118,021.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francesco Trapani purchased 40,000 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.25 per share, with a total value of $4,970,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,435,050. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 174.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Impax Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 266.1% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

