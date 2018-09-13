Traders Buy Shares of BlackRock (BLK) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $77.91 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $57.12 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $20.79 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, BlackRock had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. BlackRock traded down ($1.03) for the day and closed at $468.98

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Barclays cut their target price on BlackRock from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BlackRock to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.25.

The firm has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $3.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.40%.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $507.98 per share, with a total value of $507,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.67, for a total value of $10,051,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,098,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,588,175.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,601,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,793,546,000 after buying an additional 153,749 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 53,902.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,274,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,272,094 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $237,562,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 452,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,183,000 after buying an additional 29,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,142,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

