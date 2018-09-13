Traders Buy Phillips 66 (PSX) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $107.04 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $81.32 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $25.72 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Phillips 66 had the 16th highest net in-flow for the day. Phillips 66 traded down ($1.40) for the day and closed at $112.55

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $29.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.7% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.0% in the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

