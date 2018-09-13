Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,157 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,183% compared to the typical volume of 246 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 436.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 25.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $21.30 on Thursday. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $709.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.98.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sierra Wireless from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

