Traders Buy Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $51.82 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $15.91 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $35.91 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Huntington Ingalls Industries had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. Huntington Ingalls Industries traded down ($4.06) for the day and closed at $243.76

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $301.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.55.

The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.21 by $1.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 270 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5,517.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,396,000 after acquiring an additional 88,280 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 78.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $8,888,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 83.8% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

