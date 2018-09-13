Traders Buy EOG Resources (EOG) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Traders bought shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) on weakness during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. $91.97 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $46.84 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $45.13 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, EOG Resources had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. EOG Resources traded down ($0.32) for the day and closed at $116.62Specifically, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $209,305.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Gary L. Thomas sold 55,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $6,609,637.22. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,131,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,857,631.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,030,465 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,546 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,573 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

