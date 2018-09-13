Traders Buy Dollar General (DG) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday following insider selling activity. $68.25 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $45.84 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $22.41 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Dollar General had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. Dollar General traded down ($0.45) for the day and closed at $110.70Specifically, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 22,440 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $2,501,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,747 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,783.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,849.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.97 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Dollar General had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Dollar General by 20.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,150,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,197,000 after purchasing an additional 368,401 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 40.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 6.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 121,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 80.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

