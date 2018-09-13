Tractor Supply (TSCO) Holdings Reduced by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,416 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,186,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,914,000 after buying an additional 61,450 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,473,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,171,000 after buying an additional 488,863 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,635,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,046,000 after buying an additional 259,508 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,322,000 after buying an additional 60,837 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $88.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $54.76 and a 52 week high of $91.92.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised Tractor Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Gregory A. Sandfort sold 140,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $12,703,208.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,729,326.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $1,599,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 76,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,470.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,676 shares of company stock worth $21,239,177. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

