Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes $2.06 Million Position in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 180.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 199,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,019,000 after buying an additional 128,634 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,262,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,309,000 after buying an additional 422,856 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Zoetis by 10.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $169,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 16,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $1,510,697.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,467 shares of company stock worth $19,488,185. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS opened at $88.79 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $62.79 and a twelve month high of $93.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 72.30%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $96.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.73.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.