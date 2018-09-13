Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 32,835 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,835 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Hill LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 223,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 109,877 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 7,743.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 81,848 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 59,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT opened at $52.03 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

