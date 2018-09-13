Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 12,857 Shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd (FBT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd (BMV:FBT) by 314.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd by 13.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd during the second quarter valued at about $41,982,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd by 27.6% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd during the second quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd by 14,001.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 1,070,519 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd alerts:

Shares of FBT stock opened at $150.85 on Thursday. First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd (BMV:FBT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.