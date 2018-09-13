Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1,630.8% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 15.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 186.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $384,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $950,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $262,413.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,655 shares of company stock worth $10,425,833. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $91.02 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.95 and a 52 week high of $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

