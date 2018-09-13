Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in American States Water Co (AWR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWR. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in American States Water by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American States Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American States Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul J. Rowley sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $43,125.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,522.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $89,319.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,762.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,078 shares of company stock valued at $853,663. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on American States Water from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th.

AWR opened at $60.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.11. American States Water Co has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $61.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.80 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that American States Water Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 64.33%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

