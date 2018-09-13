Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.88.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 12,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.51, for a total value of $2,393,109.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $3,734,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,470,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,804 shares of company stock worth $12,555,086 in the last ninety days. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess stock opened at $184.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.50. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.45 and a 12-month high of $229.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.41 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 37.33% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.