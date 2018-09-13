Titan International (TWI) Bond Prices Fall 0.8%

An issue of Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) bonds fell 0.8% against their face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.5% coupon and will mature on November 30, 2023. The debt is now trading at $97.50 and was trading at $98.25 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Titan International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Titan International from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. William Blair downgraded Titan International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Titan International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Titan International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Titan International stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.99. 4,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,210. Titan International Inc has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $428.27 million, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.32 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. analysts predict that Titan International Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.08%.

In other Titan International news, CFO David A. Martin acquired 20,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $144,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $720,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 549,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,064. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

