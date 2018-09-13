Tezos Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.78 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $791.38 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00020071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Gatecoin, HitBTC and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015431 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00280919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00147764 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000216 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00052504 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00028584 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 763,306,930 coins and its circulating supply is 607,489,041 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Coinone and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

