Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TXRH. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.02.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH opened at $72.44 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $47.51 and a 52-week high of $75.24. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $68,714.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,023 shares of company stock worth $286,215 over the last ninety days. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $200,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $206,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $211,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.