Tesla (TSLA) Given a $210.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $210.00 price objective on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer set a $385.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $316.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $312.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $290.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.73. Tesla has a 12-month low of $244.59 and a 12-month high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 50.84% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $671,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,813,518.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total value of $1,077,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,531,736.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,282 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 30.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 118,499 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,536,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,957 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $69,449,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

