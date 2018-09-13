Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Receives $5.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.88.

Several brokerages have commented on ERIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “$8.27” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,609,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,102,000 after acquiring an additional 156,540 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,931,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,745,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 27,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after buying an additional 764,120 shares in the last quarter. 8.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERIC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. 4,524,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,320,870. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.83. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

