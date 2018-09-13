Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.46. Teleflex posted earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $9.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.71 to $9.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.11 to $11.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teleflex.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. Teleflex had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $609.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFX. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $298.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.56.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $267.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,643. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $227.52 and a 52 week high of $288.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

In other news, Director Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.32, for a total value of $2,569,010.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,443,848.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Powell sold 5,200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.60, for a total transaction of $1,464,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,810,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,524 shares of company stock valued at $17,827,593. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,172 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,971,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teleflex (TFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.