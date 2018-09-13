Team (TISI) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Team (NYSE:TISI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Team from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Team from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

TISI opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Team has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $675.48 million, a P/E ratio of -50.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Team had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $343.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.70 million. research analysts forecast that Team will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TISI. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Team in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Team in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Team in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Team in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000.

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services.

