TC Pipelines, LP (TCP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.38.

Several brokerages have commented on TCP. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TC Pipelines from $27.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TC Pipelines from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ferris Capital LLC raised its stake in TC Pipelines by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in TC Pipelines by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 45,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. raised its stake in TC Pipelines by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in TC Pipelines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 124,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TC Pipelines by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

TCP traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.25. TC Pipelines has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $57.08.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 66.44% and a return on equity of 26.67%. sell-side analysts predict that TC Pipelines will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.28%.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

