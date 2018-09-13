Taubman Centers (TCO) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $63.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price target on Taubman Centers and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Taubman Centers from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taubman Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Taubman Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Taubman Centers from $56.00 to $51.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.61.

NYSE TCO opened at $62.30 on Monday. Taubman Centers has a 52 week low of $44.78 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.16.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $152.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Taubman Centers’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Taubman Centers by 13.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Taubman Centers by 4.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Taubman Centers by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Taubman Centers by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Taubman Centers by 17.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

