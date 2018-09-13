Tapestry Inc (TPR) VP Sells $23,150.00 in Stock

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) VP Brian Satenstein sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $23,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TPR stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.96. 1,818,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,257. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 147.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,210,305 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $243,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,772,651 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $970,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,915 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at about $123,352,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Tapestry by 1,273.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,059,773 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $108,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 163.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $130,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tapestry from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Tapestry to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tapestry from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $58.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

