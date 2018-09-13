TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (TTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $551.41 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) will report $551.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $575.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $525.00 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock reported sales of $576.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.79 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC Common Stock alerts:

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $288.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.95 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 18.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.89.

In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $2,985,702.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,048,606.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $38,075.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,168 shares in the company, valued at $8,927,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,408 shares of company stock worth $6,954,178 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 10.7% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 30.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 36.9% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 143.6% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 0.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $133.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,413. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a 52 week low of $92.81 and a 52 week high of $138.65.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (TTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.