Taglich Brothers Weighs in on Unique Fabricating Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (UFAB)

Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Unique Fabricating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 12th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.21.

UFAB has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unique Fabricating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unique Fabricating from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unique Fabricating has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of UFAB stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. Unique Fabricating has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Unique Fabricating had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.27 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 65.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 42.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 10,402 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unique Fabricating in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 274.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 90,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the period.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

